Alyssa Henry Sells 10,000 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $2,128,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,274,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Square stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.34. 7,520,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,502,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.43, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.53. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.06 and a 12 month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Square by 7.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Square by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Square by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Square by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

