Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Colony Family Offices LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.0% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after buying an additional 115,881 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,349.65 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,503.35 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,289.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

