Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Colony Family Offices LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.0% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after buying an additional 115,881 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMZN opened at $3,349.65 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,503.35 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,289.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.
In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
