Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Progressive Investment Management Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 7.0% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,845,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,923,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,599,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,349.65 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,503.35 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,289.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
