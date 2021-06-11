Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Progressive Investment Management Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 7.0% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,845,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,923,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,599,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,349.65 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,503.35 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,289.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

