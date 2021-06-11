Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,349.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,503.35 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,289.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

