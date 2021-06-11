AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading 10.4% Higher

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s stock price traded up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.76 and last traded at $47.25. 3,498,672 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 166,129,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.81.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 36,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $490,587.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,659.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,980,656 shares of company stock worth $31,905,155 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Creative Planning grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 17,316 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 38,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.