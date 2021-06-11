AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,818,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.62% of AMC Networks worth $256,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 23.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCX stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.26. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.57.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 63.69% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at $33,325,479.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $572,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,980 shares of company stock worth $4,583,845 over the last ninety days. 28.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

