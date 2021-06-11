AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of AMC Networks worth $14,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in AMC Networks by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $63.05 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $83.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.57.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 63.69% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $572,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,068,165.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,740,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,980 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,845. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

