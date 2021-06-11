AMEPAY (AME) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $103,360.00

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0308 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. AMEPAY has a market cap of $7.70 million and approximately $103,360.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded down 21% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00056781 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00161870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00192181 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.48 or 0.01129616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,463.03 or 0.99780510 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002634 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

