American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Coann Capital LLC

Coann Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 193.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,392 shares during the period. American Electric Power comprises about 9.1% of Coann Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Coann Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $10,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,293 shares of company stock worth $3,592,418 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $84.80. The stock had a trading volume of 25,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,422. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.70.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

