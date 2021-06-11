American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

AMH stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.57.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 94,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $3,068,717.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $261,969.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,442 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,487 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

