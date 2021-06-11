American Homes 4 Rent Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,241 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,283% compared to the typical daily volume of 162 call options.

NYSE:AMH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.27. 1,837,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,525. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $39.37. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

AMH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $261,969.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,442 shares of company stock worth $9,509,487 over the last three months. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

