America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to post sales of $261.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $243.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $279.70 million. America’s Car-Mart reported sales of $187.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of CRMT opened at $147.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $80.47 and a 52 week high of $177.45.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total value of $685,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 340,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,440,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 14.1% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 228,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,742,000 after buying an additional 28,182 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,999,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after buying an additional 32,503 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America's Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

