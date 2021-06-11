Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Insider Thomas C. Novosel Sells 5,000 Shares

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.22. 1,418,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,004. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -789.40, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.79. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

COLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

