Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Insider Thomas C. Novosel Sells 5,000 Shares

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:COLD traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.22. 1,418,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,004. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -789.40, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.79. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
COLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
Americold Realty Trust Company Profile
Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.
