AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.67.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $514,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,908 shares of company stock worth $10,247,569. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 545,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,992,000 after acquiring an additional 20,619 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 250,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $136.35 on Friday. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $84.53 and a 52 week high of $139.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

