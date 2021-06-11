Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,780 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.15. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. On average, analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,656.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,248,263.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 31,605 shares of company stock worth $278,868 and have sold 145,407 shares worth $1,483,649. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.