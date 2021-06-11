Amigo (LON:AMGO) Shares Down 0.5%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) shares fell 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.16 ($0.11). 5,446,059 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 18,893,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.20 ($0.11).

The firm has a market capitalization of £38.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.88.

About Amigo (LON:AMGO)

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

