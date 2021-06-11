Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 195.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 691,128 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of Amphenol worth $68,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 112.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

NYSE APH opened at $68.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.40.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on APH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.