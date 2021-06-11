AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.70. AMREP shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 2,953 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.51 and a beta of 0.63.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.10% of AMREP worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.

