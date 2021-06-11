Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Holdings Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.06% of Amyris worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,812,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,919,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Amyris alerts:

Shares of AMRS opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.55. Amyris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.23.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.