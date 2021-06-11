Analysts Anticipate Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.48). Alpine Immune Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 288.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALPN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alpine Immune Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 50,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $766,003.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,482.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,965 shares of company stock worth $983,504. 57.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,248,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 438,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 70,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 375,306 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 6,330.4% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 304,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter valued at $1,659,000. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALPN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,446. The stock has a market cap of $210.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.63. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

