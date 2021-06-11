Analysts Anticipate AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to Post -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.16). AudioEye posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.08%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEYE. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79. AudioEye has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $198.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 2.18.

In other news, insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 407,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,561,828.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 90,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,860 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AudioEye by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 848,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after acquiring an additional 30,058 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 255.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 98,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

