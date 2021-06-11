Analysts Anticipate BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will post sales of $30.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.73 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 945.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $97.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.31 million to $118.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $172.48 million, with estimates ranging from $145.55 million to $234.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%.

BCRX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,434 shares in the company, valued at $591,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,956. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,134,000 after purchasing an additional 315,852 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,992 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

