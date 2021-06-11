Analysts Anticipate Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $276.13 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) will announce $276.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $274.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $277.66 million. Cardtronics posted sales of $233.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $267.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

In other news, CEO Edward H. West sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $35,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,605,454.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. West sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $37,635.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,498 shares in the company, valued at $20,608,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,167 shares of company stock worth $161,743. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the first quarter worth approximately $40,735,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 12.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,578,000 after buying an additional 120,811 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardtronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CATM opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 90.54 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.87. Cardtronics has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

