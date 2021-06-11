Analysts Anticipate Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will announce $50.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.90 million. Cutera reported sales of $26.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year sales of $206.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.80 million to $212.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $227.85 million, with estimates ranging from $219.00 million to $236.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cutera.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million.

CUTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 664,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $679,090. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 521.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cutera by 79.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 139,796 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera during the first quarter worth $37,386,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cutera by 6.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cutera by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. Cutera has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $47.93. The stock has a market cap of $799.00 million, a P/E ratio of -64.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.78.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cutera (CUTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.