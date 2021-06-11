Analysts Anticipate Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to report $19.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. Falcon Minerals posted sales of $6.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 210.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year sales of $74.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $76.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $85.00 million, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Falcon Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Falcon Minerals stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.00 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,037,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 479,599 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 72,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

