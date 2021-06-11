Analysts Anticipate O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. O-I Glass reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,600%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OI. Longbow Research began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

OI traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 699,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

