Analysts Anticipate PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $407.95 Million

Brokerages forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will announce $407.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $392.90 million and the highest is $423.00 million. PotlatchDeltic posted sales of $181.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCH. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

PCH stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.32. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $1,214,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,804,000 after purchasing an additional 317,880 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,724,000 after buying an additional 205,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,379,000 after buying an additional 134,596 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 166.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,386,000 after buying an additional 641,446 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 17.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 929,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,178,000 after buying an additional 139,448 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

