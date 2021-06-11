Analysts Expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.09). Aterian reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aterian.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATER. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aterian in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Aterian from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

ATER opened at $15.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15. Aterian has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $48.99.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

