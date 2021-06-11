Analysts Expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Brokerages expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to announce $2.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.07 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $8.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.9% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 202,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after purchasing an additional 69,040 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 39,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $1,093,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 964,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,067,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $88.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.83. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $70.11 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

