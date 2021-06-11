Analysts Expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to Announce -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is ($0.88). Caesars Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $5.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

CZR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $111.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 3.19. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $113.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at $17,712,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,520 shares of company stock worth $12,728,729 in the last 90 days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.