Analysts Expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. CECO Environmental reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CECE. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $6,486,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,422,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 278,925 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CECO Environmental by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 123,397 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 328.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 94,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 740.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 85,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock remained flat at $$8.27 during trading on Friday. 2,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,812. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $294.45 million, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

