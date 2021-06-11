Analysts Expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to Post $0.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on CLDT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,326,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,427,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,213,000 after buying an additional 259,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 51,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLDT stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.86. 160,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.85 million, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

