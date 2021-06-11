Analysts Expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.47 Million

Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will report sales of $96.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.64 million and the lowest is $86.44 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported sales of $33.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 186.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year sales of $353.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $336.46 million to $381.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $357.98 million, with estimates ranging from $299.86 million to $429.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 75,880 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $2,645,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,081 shares of company stock valued at $10,970,733. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $16,150,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at $246,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.81 million, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

