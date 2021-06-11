Analysts Expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is $0.73. Murphy Oil reported earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $91,167.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,400 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,476.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,566 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,152 in the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 135.1% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 197,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 113,350 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $254,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 396,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.1% in the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,961,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,189,000 after buying an additional 300,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

MUR traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 29,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,902. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 3.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

