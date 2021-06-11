Analysts Expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.05 Million

Analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will post $76.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.00 million. RE/MAX reported sales of $52.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year sales of $308.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300.06 million to $321.47 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $333.25 million, with estimates ranging from $308.58 million to $373.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The business had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RMAX shares. Compass Point lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

RMAX opened at $34.51 on Friday. RE/MAX has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $641.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is presently 62.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,458,000 after acquiring an additional 285,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 491.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 97,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 94,190 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 126,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 77,430 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

