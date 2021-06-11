Analysts Expect Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.49. Teradata reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradata will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $2.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Teradata’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on TDC. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.75. 416,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,866. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.97. Teradata has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 477.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $55,900.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,522.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,227 shares of company stock valued at $955,376 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in Teradata by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,849,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,959,000 after acquiring an additional 806,709 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,331 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Teradata by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,792,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,614,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $107,008,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Teradata by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after buying an additional 1,127,424 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

