Analysts Issue Forecasts for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.96 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s FY2022 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

LVMUY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $159.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $162.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $2.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $0.31. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s dividend payout ratio is 71.36%.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

