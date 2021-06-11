Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – Raymond James lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.49.

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $9.19 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $10.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 28.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 6.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 435,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

