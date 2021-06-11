Analysts Offer Predictions for CyberAgent, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CYGIY)

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CyberAgent in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CyberAgent’s FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CYGIY. Macquarie raised shares of CyberAgent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberAgent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYGIY opened at $9.50 on Friday. CyberAgent has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 190.00 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

