Analysts Offer Predictions for Konica Minolta, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Konica Minolta in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Konica Minolta’s FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Konica Minolta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNCAY opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.10. Konica Minolta has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $11.81.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in office, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet print heads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

