Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for RH (RH)

RH (NYSE: RH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/10/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $725.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $750.00 to $770.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $700.00 to $720.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $510.00 to $650.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $634.00 to $770.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $634.00 to $770.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – RH was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating. They now have a $750.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $550.00.

6/7/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $600.00 to $675.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $575.00 to $700.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – RH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $660.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RH’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company has been benefiting from its strength of the multi-channel platform and membership model which has enabled it to engage with customers virtually and not chase demand through promotions. RH has been exhibiting strong profitability, buoyed by its focus on improving profit margins, and creating a new and differentiating shopping experience with the addition of hospitality (restaurants and cafes) in new galleries. Focus on elevating the brand and architecting an integrated operating platform have aided RH in becoming one of the few retailers with expanding margins, rising operating earnings, while driving significantly higher returns on invested capital. However, rising raw material prices and freight prices are concerns.”

5/10/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $600.00 to $800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/27/2021 – RH had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

4/14/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $600.00 to $680.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $707.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 74.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. RH has a 1 year low of $226.82 and a 1 year high of $733.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $641.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 207.69% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in RH by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,788,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in RH by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,756,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in RH by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 588,388 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in RH by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 323,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,224,000 after purchasing an additional 37,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,193,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.