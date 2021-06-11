Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Black Stone Minerals (NYSE: BSM):

6/11/2021 – Black Stone Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

6/10/2021 – Black Stone Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

6/4/2021 – Black Stone Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

6/3/2021 – Black Stone Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

5/28/2021 – Black Stone Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

5/24/2021 – Black Stone Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

5/18/2021 – Black Stone Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

5/17/2021 – Black Stone Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

5/5/2021 – Black Stone Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

4/27/2021 – Black Stone Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $110.00.

Shares of BSM stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $10.46. 725,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.94%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,687.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 48,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,282 shares during the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

