Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for MFA Financial (MFA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MFA Financial (NYSE: MFA):

6/10/2021 – MFA Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

6/9/2021 – MFA Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

6/7/2021 – MFA Financial was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating.

5/28/2021 – MFA Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

5/25/2021 – MFA Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

5/19/2021 – MFA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $4.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – MFA Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

5/18/2021 – MFA Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

5/8/2021 – MFA Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

4/28/2021 – MFA Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

4/16/2021 – MFA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $4.25 to $4.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – MFA Financial was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

NYSE MFA traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 72,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,302. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.73. MFA Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 321,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 100,633 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 238,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 173,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,017,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,035 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 299,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

