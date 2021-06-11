Analysts Set Expectations for Lonza Group Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lonza Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lonza Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LZAGY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $73.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.59. Lonza Group has a one year low of $48.40 and a one year high of $73.11.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Lonza Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

