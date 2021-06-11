Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 11th (ADPPF, ASHTY, BLK, CCI, CHWY, DKILY, ENB, ENGGY, EVKIF, FNV)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, June 11th:
Adler Group (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $209.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $195.00.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $125.00.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. The firm currently has a C$52.00 price target on the stock.
ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.
Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities. Industrial Alliance Securities currently has a C$250.00 price target on the stock.
Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $66.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.
Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) had its positive rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.
NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.
Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities. They currently have a C$2.60 price target on the stock.
Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. Craig Hallum currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.
Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) had its average rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $210.00 target price on the stock.
Receive News & Ratings for Adler Group SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Group SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.