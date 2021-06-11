Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 11th (ADPPF, ASHTY, BLK, CCI, CHWY, DKILY, ENB, ENGGY, EVKIF, FNV)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, June 11th:

Adler Group (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $1,005.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $922.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $209.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $195.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $125.00.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. The firm currently has a C$52.00 price target on the stock.

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities. Industrial Alliance Securities currently has a C$250.00 price target on the stock.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $66.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) had its positive rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities. They currently have a C$2.60 price target on the stock.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. Craig Hallum currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) had its average rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $210.00 target price on the stock.

