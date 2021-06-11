Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 11th (AGS, AIR, AVAL, CBOE, CME, ENI, FORTUM, GXI, HGEN, ICE)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, June 11th:

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €101.00 ($118.82) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL)

was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $5.50 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE). They issued an underweight rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €13.50 ($15.88) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortum Oyj (HEL:FORTUM) was given a €19.60 ($23.06) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €111.00 ($130.59) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN). They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €77.00 ($90.59) price target by analysts at Metzler. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ). They issued an overweight rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €55.00 ($64.71) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

Workiva (NYSE:WK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

