Analyzing New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) & Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) and New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of New Residential Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of New Residential Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Residential Investment has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Apartment Investment and Management pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.8%. New Residential Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. New Residential Investment pays out 54.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New Residential Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Apartment Investment and Management and New Residential Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Investment and Management 1 7 1 0 2.00 New Residential Investment 0 1 13 0 2.93

Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus target price of $39.83, indicating a potential upside of 418.66%. New Residential Investment has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Apartment Investment and Management’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Apartment Investment and Management is more favorable than New Residential Investment.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and New Residential Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Investment and Management $151.45 million 7.61 -$5.04 million N/A N/A New Residential Investment $1.95 billion 2.65 -$1.41 billion $1.46 7.56

Apartment Investment and Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Residential Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and New Residential Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Investment and Management 17.37% 0.45% 0.12% New Residential Investment 48.05% 12.82% 1.95%

Summary

New Residential Investment beats Apartment Investment and Management on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs. It also invests in real estate securities and residential mortgage loans, as well as in consumer loans, including unsecured and homeowner loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New Residential Investment Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

