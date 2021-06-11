Analyzing Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) & Jammin Java (OTCMKTS:JAMN)

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) and Jammin Java (OTCMKTS:JAMN) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

This table compares Tattooed Chef and Jammin Java’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tattooed Chef N/A -10.82% -5.67% Jammin Java N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tattooed Chef and Jammin Java, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tattooed Chef 0 1 1 0 2.50 Jammin Java 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tattooed Chef currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.05%. Given Tattooed Chef’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tattooed Chef is more favorable than Jammin Java.

Volatility and Risk

Tattooed Chef has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jammin Java has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tattooed Chef and Jammin Java’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tattooed Chef $148.49 million 12.21 $68.72 million $0.07 318.14 Jammin Java N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tattooed Chef has higher revenue and earnings than Jammin Java.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.5% of Tattooed Chef shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of Tattooed Chef shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Jammin Java shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tattooed Chef beats Jammin Java on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc., a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers. Its products are available in private label and Tattooed Chef brand name in the frozen food section of retail food stores. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 4,300 retail outlets, as well as offers its products through the e-commerce channel. Tattooed Chef, Inc. is headquartered in Paramount, California.

About Jammin Java

Jammin Java Corp. produces and sells roasted coffee under the Marley Coffee brand name in the United States and internationally. It distributes roasted coffee to grocery, retail, online, service, hospitality, office coffee service, and big box store industries. The company was formerly known as Marley Coffee Inc. and changed its name to Jammin Java Corp. in July 2009. Jammin Java Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.