Anand Gopalan Sells 11,533 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CEO Anand Gopalan sold 11,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $131,245.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Anand Gopalan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Anand Gopalan sold 80,110 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $801,100.00.
- On Thursday, May 13th, Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,340,619.20.
Shares of VLDR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,261,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,223. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.90.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth $672,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.
VLDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Velodyne Lidar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.
About Velodyne Lidar
Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.
Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.