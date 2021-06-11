Anand Gopalan Sells 11,533 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CEO Anand Gopalan sold 11,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $131,245.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anand Gopalan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Anand Gopalan sold 80,110 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $801,100.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,340,619.20.

Shares of VLDR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,261,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,223. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth $672,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

VLDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Velodyne Lidar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

