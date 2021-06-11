AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

ANAB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.28. The stock had a trading volume of 132,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,902. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.52 million, a PE ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 0.06.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $330,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 31.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

